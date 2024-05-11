TD Cowen Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.