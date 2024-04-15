CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,931. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.