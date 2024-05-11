TD Cowen Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $3.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAVE. Barclays initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.62.

SAVE stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

