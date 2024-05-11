Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Metagenomi stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metagenomi stock. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

