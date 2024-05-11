Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

