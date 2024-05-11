CompoSecure’s (CMPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 45,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 264.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 169.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.