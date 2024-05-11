Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $53.25

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $10.65 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

