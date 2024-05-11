Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $53.25

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.
BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
NASDAQ BMEA opened at $10.65 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
