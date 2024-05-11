Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

J opened at $139.24 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

