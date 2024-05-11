Barrington Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

DLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

