Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $200.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insulet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

