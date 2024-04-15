Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rises By 14.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Affimed by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Affimed Trading Down 3.3 %

AFMD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.56. 15,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.05.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.