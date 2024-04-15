Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %

ALIM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Articles

