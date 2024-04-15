Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %
ALIM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alimera Sciences
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.