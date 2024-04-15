Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.95. 423,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,559. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

