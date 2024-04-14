Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 702,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,380. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

