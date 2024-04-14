Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $25.49 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.