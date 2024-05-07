IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

IDXX stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.68. The stock had a trading volume of 362,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,958. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.