Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily Sells 20,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 961,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,224,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $10,015,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

