Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 351,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. NexGen Energy makes up about 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,766. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 431.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

