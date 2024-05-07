Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,642 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.65 and its 200-day moving average is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

