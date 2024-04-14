Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

