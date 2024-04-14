Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,548,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VFH opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

