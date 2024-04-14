ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 391,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

