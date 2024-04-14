Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.23.

NYSE RGA opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

