Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.19.

CP opened at C$118.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$117.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

