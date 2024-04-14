Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
