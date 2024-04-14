Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

