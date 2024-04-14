PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549,495 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 328,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 21.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

