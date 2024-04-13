Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

