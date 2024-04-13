StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

