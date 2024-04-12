Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

