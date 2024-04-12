Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 294 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,690. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

