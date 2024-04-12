American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

