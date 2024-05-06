AJOVista LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $200.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

