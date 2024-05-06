2,540 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

