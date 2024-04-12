Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

