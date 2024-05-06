AJOVista LLC Invests $47,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $581.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

