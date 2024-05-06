AJOVista LLC Purchases New Stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.38%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.