AJOVista LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 96,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MacroGenics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.