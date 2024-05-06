AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

