Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $36.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $36,288,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.