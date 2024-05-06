4,208 Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.