Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

