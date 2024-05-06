AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 3,789 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 89bio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 89bio by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 428,297 shares during the period.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.