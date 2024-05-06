AJOVista LLC Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $227,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.