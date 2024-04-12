Royal Bank of Canada Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.81.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.793291 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
