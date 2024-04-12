Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) & Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Head to Head Analysis

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) and Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $27.46 million 7.81 -$46.05 million ($1.29) -3.83 Praxis Precision Medicines $2.45 million 290.85 -$123.28 million ($23.66) -2.27

Zevra Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Praxis Precision Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Praxis Precision Medicines has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zevra Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Praxis Precision Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.38%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevra Therapeutics is more favorable than Praxis Precision Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -167.69% -68.41% -35.19% Praxis Precision Medicines -5,037.88% -151.02% -115.60%

Summary

Zevra Therapeutics beats Praxis Precision Medicines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc., a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase II clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. The company's product pipeline include, arimoclomol It has collaboration and license agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was formerly known as KemPharm, Inc. and changed its name to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2023. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy. The company also develops PRAX-222 for the treatment of pediatric patients with early-onset SCN2A-DEE; PRAX-020 to treat KCNT1 related epilepsies; PRAX-080 for the treatment of PCDH19; and PRAX-090 and PRAX-100 for SYNGAP1 and SCN2A-LoF. It has a license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a research collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a strategic collaboration and license agreement with UCB Biopharma SRL; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

