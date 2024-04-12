TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.14.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$36.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$26.82 and a 12 month high of C$37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.99.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

