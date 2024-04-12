B. Riley Boosts Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target to $1.70

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CATX opened at 1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

