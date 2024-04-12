StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.15 on Monday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

