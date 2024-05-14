Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,945,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 434,284 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,737. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

