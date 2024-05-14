Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 104,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 1,098,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.